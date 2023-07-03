Spectators gathered to watch the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday, July 1, as part of a European Space Agency (ESA) mission to discover the composition of the dark universe.

The rocket carried the Euclid telescope which was built and operated by ESA with contributions from NASA, and designed “to uncover the nature of dark matter and dark energy and understand the role they played in shaping our cosmos,” the ESA said.

“Euclid will observe billions of galaxies out to 10 billion light years to create the largest, most accurate 3-D map of the universe, with the third dimension representing time itself,” according to the ESA website.

Footage captured by John Ciocca shows the launch from the Banana Creek viewing area at the Kennedy Space Center on Saturday morning.

Credit: John Ciocca via Storyful