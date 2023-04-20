SpaceX’s Starship rocket, the largest and most powerful ever built, launched in a test flight before exploding a few minutes after liftoff in Boca Chica, Texas, on Thursday morning (4/20). SpaceX called the launch and explosion a success, tweeting, “With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s test will help us improve Starship’s reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multi-planetary.”