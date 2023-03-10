SPAIN (WNCT) — An Arctic air mass brought a significant drop in temperatures to Spain on Monday, February 27, leading to snowfall in some areas.

This video showing a child sledding was filmed by Twitter user @Elasessales, who said it was captured in the municipality of Selas in the province of Guadalajara.

Spain’s weather service AEMET said the air mass would begin to withdraw on Wednesday, starting in the eastern half of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands. The service warned that temperatures would remain below average for the time of year until at least Friday.