A composite Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton up for auction in Zurich, Switzerland, on Tuesday, April 18, was expected to sell for between 5 million and 8 million Swiss francs ($5.4-8.6 million).

Footage from Koller Auctions shows a timelapse and close-up look of the 67 million-year-old skeleton, measuring 11.6 meters (38 feet) in length and 3.9 meters (12.8 feet) high.

The auction house said Tuesday’s sale was the first time in Europe and third time globally that a full T rex skeleton would be offered at auction.

The composite T rex has been dubbed Trinity, as it’s derived from parts found at three sites in the US.

Credit: Koller Auctions via Storyful