Forks of lightning were caught on camera in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, September 9, as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued an alert for scattered storms over the weekend.

The NWS warned of scattered storms over northwestern portions of the region, which would diminish by Monday.

Footage posted to X by Christine Haymond shows the sky lit up in shades of purple in the Davis Ranch community of San Antonio, Texas.

“Tons and tons of lightning. We’re getting a bit of rain and a little thunder,” she said.

Credit: Christine Haymond via Storyful