Snow fell in northern Montana on Tuesday, April 18, as a “spring weather roller coaster” brought cooler temperatures to the Rockies, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

This footage by @CC_WxWitch shows heavy snow falling in Flathead County.

Snow accumulation of up to 2 inches was possible, as well as travel disruptions due to low visibility, the NWS said.

Credit: @CC_WxWitch via Storyful