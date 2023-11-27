A pair of golden retrievers were unfazed by light snow flurries moving through northeast Colorado on Friday, November 24, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of slick roads and wintry conditions across the region.

This footage was captured by Kevin McSweeney, who said he filmed his dogs, named Sage and Jazz, at his home in Loveland on Friday morning.

On Friday, the NWS warned of snow-covered roads and urged drivers to allow themselves extra time when traveling.

Credit: Kevin McSweeney via Storyful