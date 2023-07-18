Houses in St Louis, Missouri, were left rattled as a severe thunderstorm tore through the area on July 16.

Video filmed by christoferguson shows heavy rain and strong wind lash a property’s backyard and deck.

“Yet another damaging storm out of nowhere,” christoferguson wrote in a post containing the video.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the St Louis area on July 16 and warned of hail and wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour.

Credit: christoferguson via Storyful