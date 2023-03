DUBLIN, IRELAND (WNCT) — Green-clad revelers filled the streets of central Dublin, Ireland, from the early hours of Friday, March 17, as the city celebrated St Patrick’s Day.

Footage recorded by EarthCam shows the streets in Dublin’s Temple Bar neighborhood filling up from around 10 am local time.

The city’s St Patrick’s Day parade set off at midday, starting a day of celebrations in the Irish capital.

Credit: EarthCam via Storyful