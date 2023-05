The City of Virginia Beach, Virginia, declared a state of emergency after a tornado and severe storms damaged dozens of homes on Sunday evening, April 30.

City officials said it was unclear how many homes were damaged by the severe weather but that it was “estimated to be between 50 and 100.”

Footage by Jannis Abel Carleo shows a vortex hurling debris across Broad Bay in Virginia Beach’s north. The area was under a tornado warning at the time.

Credit: Jannis Abel Carleo via Storyful