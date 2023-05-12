Funnel clouds swirled in Oklahoma on Thursday, May 11, as severe storms affected the region, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

This footage was posted by self-described “storm chaser in training” @KimChills, who said she filmed the videos near the towns of Cole and Noble on Thursday evening.

Local media reported both towns sustained damage to homes and businesses following Thursday’s storms.

Unsettled weather was forecasted to develop in the region again into Friday evening, the NWS said.

Credit: @KimChills via Storyful