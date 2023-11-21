ALASKA (WNCT) — Blizzard conditions, including strong winds and heavy snow, caused multiple power outages and led to school closures in southern Alaska on Tuesday, November 21, local media reported.

Footage captured by Luke Hyce, a local business owner, shows wintry conditions outside his local business in Palmer on Monday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a blizzard warning was issued for the region through Monday night.

By Tuesday, a winter weather advisory remained in place for central Alaska until Tuesday evening, the NWS said.