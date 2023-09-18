Pedestrians waded through floodwaters on the College of Charleston’s campus in Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday, September 17, as thunderstorms and marine warning were alerted for the area.

Videos filmed by X user @liamswx show flooding at the College of Charleston and elsewhere in the Charleston area on Sunday.

The National Weather Service alerted thunderstorms and special marine warnings for Charleston and the surrounding areas, warning of high winds, rain, and the possibility for tornadoes.

Credit: @liamswx via Storyful