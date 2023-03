MORAY, SCOTLAND (WNCT) — The northern lights shimmered above Scotland’s Cullen Harbour on Thursday, March 23.

Timelapse footage taken by Steven Milne shows the vibrant aurora appearing to dance in shades of green and purple in the night sky.

The Met Office said the northern lights were observed across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and in parts of England overnight.

Credit: Steven Milne via Storyful