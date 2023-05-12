Heavy rain and hail caused flooding in Florence, Italy, on Friday, May 12, as the city was hit by a severe thunderstorm.

Footage recorded by Daniela Mugnai shows a flooded underpass near Firenze Statuto railway station on Friday.

Local media reported that the city was hit by rain, hail, and lightning around lunchtime on Friday.

The City of Florence said on their Facebook page that 33 millimeters (1.3 inches) of rain had fallen in one hour.

The storm caused a brief interruption to public transportation, but did not damage any houses or infrastructure, the city added.

Credit: Daniela Mugnai via Storyful