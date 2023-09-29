A sun halo appeared above the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport in Rochester, New York, footage posted to X on September 27 shows.

Joseph Frascati recorded this footage, and described it as “fascinating” in the video caption.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), halos and other optical phenomena occur under certain conditions when water drops and ice crystals can “act as a prism, allowing us to see the various colors that make up visible light.”

A halo forms around the sun or moon as light refracts off “ice crystals present in a thin veil of cirrus clouds. The halo is usually seen as a bright, white ring although sometimes it can have color,” the NWS said.

Credit: Joseph Frascati via Storyful