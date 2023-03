A “strong cold front” brought heavy snow showers across western and north-central New York on Wednesday, March 29, producing near-whiteout conditions and wind gusts up to 64 mph, the National Weather Service reported.

Footage by meteorology student Shaun Laurinaitis shows a “beautiful” sunset, which he says was behind the snow squall, in Oswego.

Credit: Shaun Laurinaitis via Storyful