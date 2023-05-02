Snow fell across parts of southeastern Michigan late on Monday, May 1, as temperatures were “much below average” for this time of year, the National Weather Service said.

Video from Stephanie Bidock shows snow falling in Highland Charter Township, a suburb of Detroit, on Monday evening as her dog, Shiloh, observes the scene. “Sure it’s not April fools?” Bidock says in the video.

On Tuesday, continued cold was forecast for the area with numerous rain showers, the NWS said.

Credit: Stephanie Bidock via Storyful