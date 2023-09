Animals at WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo are beating the heat and keeping cool thanks to some tasty treats.

“As temperatures soar, we must keep our animals comfortable and provide plenty of shade and fresh cool water,” keeper Emily Partridge said, adding that “enrichment items” can also be provided.

Video from the zoo shows a cassowary enjoying a cool shower, and a host of animals enjoying their icy treats.

