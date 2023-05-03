A wax figure of King Charles III was unveiled at Sydney’s Madame Tussauds on May 3, three days ahead of the monarch’s coronation.

It is the only King Charles III wax figure outside of the United Kingdom, and was created by the Madame Tussauds London studios over nine months, Madame Tussauds said.

Footage released by Madame Tussauds shows the unveiling of the wax monarch, alongside figures of the Prince and Princess of Wales, and Prince Harry.

“What fun to have attended the royal reveal today. Although I wasn’t invited to the coronation, this had to be the next best thing. The resemblance is startling. I wasn’t sure if I should curtsey when I approached the king’s wax figure,” joked Ron Arosa, a guest attending the unveiling.

Credit: Charli Beale/Madame Tussauds via Storyful