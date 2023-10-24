A pair of baby Asian elephant twins were recorded celebrating their first birthday at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, New York, on October 22.

Footage posted by the zoo shows the twin calves Yaad and Tukada playing with gift-wrapped boxes and being presented with a cake at their birthday party.

“It’s amazing to see how much they have grown in both size and personality over the past year,” the zoo said.

The zoo called the elephants “miracle twins” when they were born last October, as twins “comprise less than 1 percent of elephant births worldwide.”

Credit: Friends of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo via Storyful