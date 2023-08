SAN ANTONIO, T.X. (WNCT) — Hogan the Southern Tamandua paid a visit to the hippos at the San Antonio Zoo recently.

The zoo said the meeting was part of visual enrichment for the animals, allowing them to express natural behaviors when interacting with new species. The zoo also added that Hogan is a member of the Animal Ambassador team, which allows guests to meet the creatures up close and personal as an educational opportunity.

Video credit: CBS Newspath