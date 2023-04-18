Two Tasmanian devil joeys from the Australian Reptile Park in New South Wales enjoyed a meaty treat for their first birthday on Tuesday, April 18.

Footage recorded by the park shows Vegemite and Toast tucking into a “meat cake” of kangaroo meat, fresh eggs, and sardines.

Vegemite and Toast arrived at the Australian Reptile Park from the Aussie Ark breeding program shortly after they were born in April 2022, and have been hand-reared by keepers since, the park said.

The pair recently went on display to the public and will remain there for about a year.

The animals will then return to Aussie Ark to live in a wild protected sanctuary, where they will also take part in the local breeding program.

Credit: Australian Reptile Park via Storyful