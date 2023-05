NEW YORK (WNCT) — Taylor Swift is on her “Eras Tour,” and there is now an exhibit at the Museum of Arts and Design in New York City celebrating her career.

“Taylor Swift: Storyteller” features about 50 objects. The director of the museum says, “30 of them are costumes. The costumes are meant to represent all of the different eras that are part of Taylor Swift’s concert.”

The exhibit is now on display through September 4.

Video credit: CBS News