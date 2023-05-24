Taylor Swift did a double take onstage at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on the last night of her eventful stint there on May 21, as her piano took on a life of its own.

Swift fan @karyssajn recorded the surreal moment, as the singer showed her surprise as the piano kept interrupting her.

“I didn’t play that,” she says in @karyssajn’s video. “Oh my… Do you hear that? Is that happening for you too? OK… That’s insane,” she says.

In separate video, Swift could be heard putting the malfunction down to the previous night’s torrential rain. “This has clearly broken my keyboard,” she said. “Because it was literally under water. I didn’t know how any of the instruments were working last night. So this is broken. I’m just going to get the guitar, it’s going to be fine,” she said.

Credit: @karyssajn via Storyful