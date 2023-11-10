Taylor Swift fans faced lengthy queues in Sydney and Melbourne, as they tried to secure tickets to her ‘Eras Tour’ on November 10, local media reported.

Newly released tickets for Taylor Swift’s Sydney shows sold out within two hours of going on sale, concert promoter Frontier Touring confirmed.

The round of tickets were released on Friday after millions of fans tried to buy tickets earlier this year, with 450,000 available at the time to her shows in Melbourne and Sydney, according to local media.

Footage posted to Instagram by Kim Maree Portman shows a queue snaking around a building in Sydney early on Friday morning, as people wait to buy tickets.

“Apparently I’m not the only one lining up for Taylor Swift tickets to sit behind a pole,” she said.

Credit: Kim Maree Portman via Storyful