Taylor Swift fans passed the time while waiting out a storm at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, May 7, by singing one of the artist’s hits.

At around 5:40 pm local time, before Swift’s show started, the open-air stadium issued a shelter-in-place and lightning advisory as a thunderstorm moved through the area. Guests were asked to move to shelter areas. A little less than four hours later, at 9:25, Nissan Stadium lifted the order.

According to local news reports, Swift took the stage just after 10 pm local time and performed until around 1:30 am.

Video filmed by Instagram user @radiowoody shows fans passing the time in an indoor area at the stadium by singing Swift’s song Picture to Burn.

Credit: @radiowoody via Storyful