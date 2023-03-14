Police appealed for information on March 13, after they said a group attacked a teen and “yelled anti-black slurs” in a New York City subway station days before.

Pix11 reported, citing police, that the group used the slurs during the attack on March 10, where the 15-year-old victim ended up with a bloody lip and broken glasses.

Video posted by Twitter user @NWR15 shows three people repeatedly hitting a young man on the platform of a subway station as a crowd jeers, screams, and films the incident with phones.

Police said the attack took place at the West 181st Street and Fort Washington Avenue subway station in Washington Heights.

Credit: @NWR15 via Storyful