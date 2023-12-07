The lighting of the UK parliament’s Christmas tree was met with more guffaws than cheers in Westminster on Tuesday, as only half the lights turned on.

Footage posted to X by Zoe Crowther of Politics Home shows the awkward moment, before a crowd of politicians, journalists and parliamentary staff.

“Has there ever been a greater epitome of parliament,” one man is heard quipping amid the laughter.

Crowther subsequently posted a second video, showing all the lights shining.

Credit: Zoe Crowther/Politics Home via Storyful