A large saltwater crocodile reminded visitors at Cahill Crossing in Australia’s Northern Territory why they should never get too close on September 16.

Footage posted by content creators from Markin Our Way shows the crocodile silently swimming through the water, before catching a fish in its jaws and chomping away.

“This is no park or zoo, this is mother nature at its best!” the creators said.

Credit: Markin Our Way via Storyful