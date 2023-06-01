Over 16,000 residents in Nova Scotia were under evacuation orders on Tuesday, May 30, as a large wildfire burned in the region, officials said.

Footage captured by an evacuated resident shows colossal smoke clouds billow from the Tantallon fire in Hammonds Plains on Sunday.

According to Halifax Regional Municipality, the fire destroyed an estimated 200 homes or structures by Tuesday morning.

The Nova Scotia Government warned that “the fire may spread further” by Tuesday afternoon due to high winds.

Credit: @bigmacdaddy_eth via Storyful