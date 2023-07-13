Over 30,000 households were without power in the Omaha metro area after a thunderstorm hit eastern Nebraska on the morning of Wednesday, July 12, the Omaha Public Power District said.

The National Weather Service warned Omaha-area residents of a severe thunderstorm that could bring winds of up to 70 miles per hour. The storm knocked down trees and dumped hail in the region, local news reported.

This footage is by Twitter user @ArkBoSox, who said it shows the storm hitting West Omaha on Wednesday morning.

Credit: @ArkBoSox via Storyful