Werribee Open Range Zoo in Victoria, Australia, has welcomed a healthy litter of three adorable lion cubs – the first of this threatened species to be born at the zoo in almost six years.

The cubs, which each weigh approximately 3.3 lb, were born in the evening on Sunday, June 4, to 11-year-old mother Nilo and five-year-old male Sheru, according to a press release from the zoo.

The lion cubs will be named through a voting competition for Zoos Victoria members and donors in coming weeks.

Werribee Open Range Zoo director Dr Mark Pilgrim said the cubs were feeding well and bonding with their mother.

“The safe arrival of these lion cubs is really exciting,” Pilgrim said.

“Unfortunately their wild cousins are facing increasing threats including human-wildlife conflict, poaching and habitat destruction,” he added.

African lions are listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List, with their wild population down to between 23,000 and 39,000 in sub-Saharan Africa.

Credit: Werribee Open Range Zoo via Storyful