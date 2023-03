HOUSTON, T.X. (WNCT) — Three radiated tortoise babies hatched at the Houston Zoo in Texas recently, making 90-year-old Mr. Pickles the oldest animal and newest father at the zoo.

Hatchlings Jalapeño, Dill, and Gherkin are a big deal for the species because radiated tortoises are critically endangered and their dad is the most genetically valuable in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan, according to the zoo.

Video credit: CBS News