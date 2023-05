A thunderstorm passed through Wasatch County, Utah, on Wednesday, May 24, bringing hail and strong winds to the area.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the county, alerting residents of the possibility of quarter-sized hail and winds of up to 50 mph.

This footage by Twitter user @cphilits shows large hail falling in the Strawberry Reservoir in Heber City, Utah.

Credit: @cphilits via Storyful