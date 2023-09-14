Severe thunderstorms brought winds up to 80 mph and heavy rain to the province of Castellon in Spain on Tuesday, September 12, which affected the towns of Nules, Burriana, and Almassora, according to local reports.

The State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, issued an orange level storm warning for the region on Tuesday.

Footage from Rocio Garcia Conde shows strong winds and heavy rain in Burriana.

The storm brought winds of up to 80 mph (130 km per hour) in Burriana, knocking over trees, lampposts, and walls, according to local reports.

There have been no reports of injuries as a result of the storm in Burriana, according to local firefighters.

Credit: Rocío García Conde via Storyful