Critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs Zac and Crispin had their first swimming lesson in a newly filled pond at a zoo in London recently. The pair were seen playing with floating balls while their parents Gaysha and Asim watched nearby. According to the London Zoo, there are only about 300 Sumatran tigers left in the wild, making them the world’s rarest subspecies of tigers.
Tiger cubs get first swimming lesson at zoo in London
by: CBS News, Mekaela Muck
