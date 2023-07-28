Sumatran tiger cubs Zac and Crispin were seen hanging around on a swing at a zoo in London on Thursday (7/27). The Zoological Society of London said staff set up the swing for the babies to play with and practice skills. The zoo also said there are only an estimated 400 Sumatran tigers left in the wild and are considered the world’s rarest subspecies of tiger.
Tiger cubs play around on swing at zoo in London
by: CBS News, Mekaela Muck
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now