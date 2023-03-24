MAINE (WNCT) — An aurora took over the skies of southern Maine early on Friday, March 24, shifting between hues of green and blue.

This timelapse video was captured by Jamie Walter, who said it was filmed from Standish, and shows the lights dance above Sebago Lake in the early hours of Friday.

“It was about midnight when the fog lifted and I waited about an hour,” Walter told Storyful.

Local media reported a geomagnetic storm was expected to peak on Friday, when the northern lights could be seen “as far south as New York and Idaho.”

Credit: Jamie Walter/@jwalter1337 via Storyful