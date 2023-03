MORAY, SCOTLAND (WNCT) — The northern lights wowed skywatchers in the UK as far south as Cornwall, on Sunday, February 26.

Timelapse footage by Twitter user @MartinKSmith shows the aurora dancing across the sky above Hopeman East Beach in Moray, Scotland.

The Met Office said the aurora borealis would likely be visible on Monday night too.

Credit: @MartinKSmith via Storyful