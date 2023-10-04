NEW YORK (WNCT) — Dense fog hovered over the Hudson River on Wednesday, October 4, giving evocative views of the George Washington Bridge from New York City.

Weather officials warned of changes in visibility due to the fog in the region and urged caution for morning commuters.

Videos and photos posted to social media from New Jersey and New York showed a thick band of fog hanging over the skyline. This timelapse footage of the fog rolling over the George Washington Bridge was captured by Ron S Gejman on Wednesday morning.