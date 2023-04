EVANT, T.X. (WNCT) — A Texas meteorologist captured a menacing cloud formation on Friday, April 28, as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued tornado warnings for the area.

This timelapse was filmed by Twitter user @WxTrader, who said they captured it near Evant on Friday afternoon.

According to the NWS, “strong to severe” thunderstorms were expected through Friday evening across north and central Texas, with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats.