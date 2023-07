Severe damage was reported in parts of central Alberta, Canada, on Saturday, July 1, after a tornado struck the area, local media reported.

According to local meteorologists, parts of Mountain View County, including the towns Didsbury, Olds and Carstairs, were under tornado warnings on Saturday afternoon.

Timelapse footage recorded by Leah Dutka shows the storm’s formation in Carstairs on Saturday afternoon.

Credit: Leah Dutka via Storyful