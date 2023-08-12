ILLINOIS (WNCT) — Lightning flashed across parts of northern Illinois overnight into Saturday, August 12, as weather officials warned of severe thunderstorms in the region.

Early Saturday, the National Weather Service said damaging winds, hail and “soaking downpours” were possible. Stormy conditions were forecast in the area through late Saturday morning.

This timelapse footage was posted by Twitter user @andrewmprice, who said it was filmed in McHenry County on Friday night.

Credit: @andrewmprice via Storyful