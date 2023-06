Heavy rain came down on Spain on Tuesday, May 30, causing flooding in southeastern parts of the country, according to reports.

Video shows a timelapse captured from the Corvera region of Murcia, a province in southeastern Spain.

Murcia was under an orange-level warning until 9 pm on Tuesday, according to local reports, which also noted the rarity of the cumulonimbus arcus formation of the clouds.

Credit: @Xiscoz via Storyful