CHESTER, ENGLAND (WNCT) — A zoo in Chester, England, released footage and images on July 21 as it announced the recent birth of a southern pudu fawn named Paolo, measuring just six inches (15 cm) in height and weighing “less than a bag of sugar.”

Weighing just 900 grams at birth, the tiny fawn “makes Bambi look huge,” according to the zoo. Once fully grown, the southern pudu – the world’s smallest species of deer, according to the zoo – is expected to reach a height of only 18 inches (46 cm).

Paolo is currently “similar in size to a guinea pig,” a zoo spokesperson said.

“But while they may only be tiny and have little legs, they are excellent sprinters,” the zoo said in a statement. “And what they lack in size they make up for in strategy – running in zigzag patterns to help them fend off the interest of less nimble predators.”

Southern pudus are native to rainforest areas in southern Chile and southwestern Argentina, where they are listed as near-threatened by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

Credit: Chester Zoo via Storyful