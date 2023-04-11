A nature refuge in Sydney’s Northern Beaches welcomed a tiny, locally-extinct eastern pygmy possum on April 5, the Australian Wildlife Conservancy said.

Wally, the newest resident of the North Head Sanctuary in Manly, weighs in at just 45 grams and is one of 12 eastern pygmy possums being translocated to the shores of Sydney Harbour from February through April.

The translocation is part of an ongoing program to strengthen the native species’s population and protect the critically endangered Eastern Suburbs Banksia Scrub, the Australian Wildlife Conservancy (AWC) said.

Footage released by the AWC on April 11 shows Wally being released into the nature reserve.

Credit: Brad Leue/Australian Wildlife Conservancy via Storyful