PALM BEACH GARDENS, F.L. (WNCT) — An EF-1 tornado caused damage to trees and buildings after touching down in Florida’s Palm Beach Gardens on Saturday afternoon, April 29.

Footage recorded by Instagram user @finestfloridabeaches shows the damage at a residential apartment complex in Palm Beach Gardens on Saturday night.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said the EF-1 tornado touched down south of Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center late on Saturday afternoon before traveling northeast.

The City of Palm Beach Gardens said that downed trees had closed multiple roads, but no injuries were reported.