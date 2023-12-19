A tornado-warned storm whipped through Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, bringing intense rain and wind on December 17.

This doorbell footage, filmed by X user @Tomohiostate23, shows the brief storm hitting his house and ripping a flag pole from his front porch.

According to the National Weather Service they received multiple reports of tornado damage in the Socastee-Forestbrook area with “power poles snapped, trees down on homes, and structural damage”.

The NWS said they would send out a storm survey team to investigate on Monday.

Credit: @Tomohiostate23 via Storyful