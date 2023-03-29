WEST POINT, G.A. (WNCT) — The Troup County Sheriff in Georgia warned residents of a “path of destruction” following a tornado-warned storm that moved through the area early on Sunday, March 26.

Footage by Tyler Stilwell shows downed trees and slow-moving traffic on Interstate 85 in West Point on Sunday.

A local animal park, Pine Mountain Animal Safari, said it sustained “extensive” damage, allowing two resident tigers to briefly escape. The park confirmed both tigers were “found, tranquilized, and safely returned” as of around 11 am local time on Sunday.

The Troup County Sheriff said it had multiple reports of “trees down, damage on houses and power lines down.”

A severe thunderstorm warning was in place for LaGrange, West Point, and Pine Mountain until 7 am on Monday, the National Weather Service said.